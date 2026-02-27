US House to examine resolution banning strike on Iran without congressional approval

WASHINGTON, February 27. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the US Congress will consider a resolution that prohibits the White House to use military force against Iran without congressional approval, the Democratic faction in the lower house of the US Congress said.

"As soon as Congress reconvenes next week, we will compel a vote of the full House of Representatives on the bipartisan <…> resolution. This legislation would require the President to come to Congress to make the case for using military force against Iran," the Democrats said in a statement.

The resolution warns that delivering new strikes on Iran "without a full understanding of all the attendant risks to our service members and to escalation, is reckless."

"We maintain that any such action would be unconstitutional without consultation with and authorization from Congress," the statement says.

The White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently controlled by the Republican Party.

A vote on the resolution is expected to take place on March 4. However, according to The Hill portal that covers the work of the US Congress, the document is most likely to be rejected. On top of that, a number of Democratic Party members have already said they would vote against it.

A few hours earlier, the United States and Iran held a new round of talks in Geneva.

On February 17, the second round of negotiations between the US and Iran on the nuclear issue took place in Geneva, mediated by Oman. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties reached mutual understanding on a number of issues, which could serve as a basis for a draft future agreement on the nuclear program. US Vice President JD Vance said that the talks went well on a number of aspects, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept some of the fundamental positions outlined by the White House. Earlier, the United States and Israel insisted that Iran not only scrap its nuclear program, but also stop producing ballistic missiles and supporting pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East.

In January, the White House said it was seriously considering the use of force against Iran. Washington expressed hope at the time that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and agree to a "fair and equitable" deal implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that they have no intention of developing a nuclear bomb.

The Pentagon has amassed substantial military forces, including two aircraft carrier strike groups, in the Middle East. On February 19, the US administration announced that it had given Iran a maximum of 15 days, starting from that date, to reach an agreement.

Five rounds of Oman-mediated nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in 2025 ended to no avail following Israel’s military operation against Iran and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.