Russia hopes clashes between Afghanistan, Pakistan to end soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia hopes direct military clashes on the Afghan-Pakistani border will soon end, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is too early to draw any conclusions at this point. Of course, the direct clashes that have taken place do not bode well. Therefore, we hope that they will cease in the very near future," the spokesman pointed out.

He added that, like everyone else, Russia is closely monitoring the situation between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

On the evening of February 26, fighting resumed on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Kabul said that it was conducting a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Islamabad reported that more than 130 Afghan soldiers were killed and about 80 pieces of military equipment were destroyed during the Pakistani armed forces' operations. On the morning of February 27, the Afghan Defense Ministry announced the end of the operation, reporting the deaths of 55 Pakistani servicemen and the capture of two bases and 19 border posts.