Iran presents US with evidence of no intention to acquire nuclear weapons — TV

DOHA, February 26. /TASS/. The proposal presented by Iran to the US delegation at the Geneva talks includes evidence that Tehran has no plans to develop nuclear weapons, a senior Iranian official told Al Jazeera.

"Our proposal for resolving [the nuclear program issue] includes technical and practical tracks, as well as data proving that we do not seek to possess nuclear weapons," the source said.

According to the official, the Iranian initiative is "politically serious and technically creative" and contains everything necessary to reach an agreement immediately. At the same time, the source stressed that Tehran’s proposal does not cover the missile program or the Islamic republic’s defense capabilities.