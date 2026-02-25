FACTBOX: Four dead, health center destroyed as Ukraine strikes Russian regions

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Four people were killed and another ten wounded following a Ukrainian attack on an enterprise in Russia’s Smolensk Region, Governor Vasily Anokhin said.

Kiev also struck the Kurkovichi village in the Bryansk Region using kamikaze drones. A medical and obstetric center was completely destroyed, with no casualties reported, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

TASS has compiled the main details about the attacks.

Smolensk Region

- A civilian enterprise, Dorogovozh, was hit in the Smolensk Region, Governor Vasily Anokhin said.

- Four employees were killed in the strike.

- Ten people were injured and taken to a medical facility.

- Following the attack, schools in the region have switched to online classes, while kindergartens have been temporarily closed.

Bryansk Region

- The Ukrainian army struck the Kurkovichi village in the Bryansk Region with kamikaze drones, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported.

- A paramedical and midwifery station was destroyed in the strike.

- No casualties were reported.

- Emergency services are working at the scene.

- Ukrainian kamikaze drones also targeted the Istopki village in the Bryansk Region, Bogomaz said.

- A woman was severely injured and has been provided with all necessary medical assistance, Bogomaz added.

- A residential house caught fire following the strike. Emergency crews are responding at the site of the incident.