Ruble’s real effective exchange rate up 7.1% in March — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation rose by 7.1% in March 2025 month-on-month, according to data provided by the Central Bank.

The ruble’s real effective exchange rate increased by 19.2% in January-March in annual terms.

The ruble’s real effective exchange rate against the dollar gained 8.1% in March and 20.4% year-to-date, whereas the ruble’s exchange rate against the euro went up by 4.8% and by 18.2%, respectively.

The rate is calculated on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.