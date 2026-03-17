SAS to cancel over 100 flights in Norway this week due to fuel prices

STOCKHOLM, March 17. /TASS/. Scandinavian air carrier SAS will cancel 110 flights in Norway this week, Sveriges Radio reports.

The company explained such measure by the conflict in the Middle East and high fuel prices. "Considering the situation in the Middle East, including the abrupt and explosive growth of global fuel prices, we are now taking measures to increase our resilience," SAS Spokesperson Oystein Schmidt said, cited by the radio station.

The pilots trade-union believes in its turn that cancellation of flights was related to stalled salary negotiations.

In total, 110 flights from Bergen, Oslo, Trondheim and Stavanger were canceled.