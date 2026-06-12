Draft agreement with US under consideration by Iranian authorities — MFA

TEHRAN, June 12. /TASS/. The text of a draft agreement with the United States is under consideration by the Iranian authorities and it is too early to talk about where and when the document will be signed, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to him, none of the draft agreements published in the media was correct. "As for where and when the agreement will be signed, an announcement should be made after an announcement should be made after approval by the relevant authorities," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier that Theran and Washington were closer than ever to signing a memorandum to end the conflict.