Russian forces hit Chernomorsk port container terminal, bulker south of Odessa

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian forces have hit a container terminal with military cargoes for the Ukrainian army at the port of Chernomorsk and a bulk carrier south of Odessa, the Russian defense ministry said.

"During the day, the Russian armed forces continued striking Ukrainian ports and transport infrastructure facilities that are used in the interests of the Ukrainian army. The following assets were hit as a result of strikes with sea-based high-precision weapons and combat drones: a container terminal with military cargoes at the port of Chernomorsk; a sea-going vessels of the bulker type that was carrying military cargoes south of the port of Odessa," it said.