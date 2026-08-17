Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka sends 7-kilometer ash plume into sky

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 17. /TASS/. The Klyuchevskoy volcano on Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula has sent an ash plume seven kilometers high, seismologists said.

"The ash plume reached a height of up to seven kilometers. The ash trail stretched 10 kilometers to the northeast of the volcano," the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

According to it, Klyuchevskoy has been assigned an orange aviation hazard code. The giant volcano’s eruption continues rapidly.

The Klyuchevskoy is part of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka stratovolcano, which is Eurasia’s tallest active volcano. It is is cone-shaped with a 700-meter-wide caldera. There are approximately 80 lateral explosive craters and cinder cones on its slopes.