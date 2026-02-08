MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Epstein case has revealed the real face of the Western elites who are seeking to rule the entire world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"This topic has exposed the real face of what is called the collective West and the deep state, or rather, an alliance that controls the entire West and is seeking to rule the whole world," he said in an interview with Itogi Nedely weekly news roundup on the NTV television channel.

"It is unnecessary to explain to any normal person that this is pure Satanism and is beyond human comprehension," he added.

Epstein was arrested by New York State law enforcement agencies on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors said there was evidence that between 2002 and 2005, he arranged for dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14, to visit his home in Manhattan. Epstein's circle of friends and acquaintances included current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including former heads of state, as well as major entrepreneurs and show business stars. Criminal proceedings against the financier in the US were terminated after he committed suicide in his prison cell in August 2019. Epstein's acquaintances included former US President Bill Clinton and current leader Donald Trump.