LDPR party leader’s condition stable, Health Ministry says

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky is at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow where he is provided with all the necessary medical care as he is diagnosed with COVID-19, the health ministry’s press service said.

"The LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky was hospitalized on February 2 in the Central Clinical Hospital with a diagnosis of COVID-19," the ministry said. "His condition is stable. Vladimir Zhirinovsky is provided with all necessary medical care," the ministry stressed.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky is 75 years old.

Earlier, Telegram channels posted reports that allegedly Zhirinovsky had been hospitalized at the Central Clinical Hospital, and his health was being monitored by physicians. The press service of the Liberal Democratic faction in response to a request by TASS to comment on the reports of his hospitalization said that Zhirinovsky continues to work and is feeling well.