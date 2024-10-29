Google’s fines in Russia reach stratospheric levels — lawyer

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. American tech giant Google owes the Russian government over two undecillion rubles (a 36-digit figure) in fines and this number is growing daily because of penalties incurred due to non-payment, lawyer Ivan Morozov told TASS.

"Google was called by a Russian court to administrative liability under Art. 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code for removing channels on the YouTube platform. The court ordered the company to restore these channels," the lawyer said.

The ruling stipulates that if the fine is not paid within nine months, it doubles every day after that, and there is no limit on this number, Morozov said. Google can return to the Russian market only if it complies with the court’s decision.