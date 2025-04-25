Putin, Witkoff meeting for more than 2 hours now

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has been going on for more than two hours now, according to data compiled by TASS.

It started around 2:20 Moscow time, and no reports have emerged that it has ended.

From the Russian side, the meeting is also attended by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and the head of Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, who is also Russia’s special envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries.