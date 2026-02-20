Washington police confirms incident with Azerbaijani President Aliyev's motorcade

WASHINGTON, February 20. /TASS/. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has confirmed to TASS reports that an incident occurred with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s motorcade in Washington.

"MPD is aware of this incident and was on scene with the United States Secret Service," MPD spokesperson Makhetha Watson told TASS. "No arrests were made."

"The matter has been referred to the State Department by the United States Secret Service," she added.

The Azerbaijani embassy in the United States said earlier in the day that during President Aliyev’s visit to the US capital city, "a group of protesters committed provocative actions" in front of the Hotel Waldorf Astoria, where the Azerbaijani leader was staying. When his motorcade was approaching the hotel, protesters tried to break through into the cordoned area and attack his car. Presidential Security Service officers had "to immediately intervene." "As publicly stated by the U.S. Secret Service, the hotel area was included within the official security perimeter," the embassy pointed out.

According to The Washington Post, at least five people were allegedly hurt in the incident.

The Azerbaijani president was visiting Washington to attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.