Venezuela’s acting head Rodriguez calls for country’s unity and stability

CARACAS, February 22. /TASS/. Venezuela should assume the course of stability, national reconciliation, cohesion and the people’s unity, Venezuela’s authorized President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"The path to national stability stretches through the unity of the people, the protection of the homeland and the provision for the future of the younger generation," she said on air of Venezuela’s Venezolana de Television TV channel.

Rodriguez pointed out that the strategic importance of the Program of Democratic Coexistence and Peace was the main tool for the national reconciliation. According to her, this program is aimed at countering hate propaganda promoted by extremist circles both inside and outside Venezuela.

She stated that "those who call for the destruction of Venezuela with the help of fascism should know that this option is not suitable for our country."

On January 3, Washington announced a military operation in Caracas, as a result of which US servicemen captured Maduro and his wife. On January 5, they appeared before a federal court in the Southern District of New York. They are charged with involvement in drug trafficking. Neither Maduro nor his wife pleaded guilty.

Rodriguez, who served as executive vice president under Maduro, is currently acting as head of state in Venezuela. The US administration has stated that Washington will temporarily take over the administration of Venezuela.