Finnish top diplomat Valtonen says resumption of dialogue with Russia still possible

STOCKHOLM, February 22. /TASS/. A dialogue between Russia and Finland is still possible, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said in an interview with Finland’s television and radio broadcaster Yle.

"Well, definitely, at some point... However, we need to come to terms regarding what we want to achieve via this dialogue and determine the responsibilities," Valtonen said in response to a question whether a dialogue with Moscow is still possible in the future.

The Finnish top diplomat said she believed that Europe should play a more significant role in the peace process.

Valtonen also noted that Finland was considering at the moment the possibility of involving former President Sauli Niinisto in negotiations with Russia.

"We have experienced negotiators, and Niinisto is certainly one of them. However, it's not relevant at the moment," she stated.

The Finnish foreign minister also pointed out that it was important to launch a European Union aid package for Ukraine worth 90 billion euros ($106.03 billion), which was previously blocked by Hungary.

According to her, Finland has already helped Ukraine having allocated from its reserves "everything possible, including defense materials and assistance to overcome the energy crisis."

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated in late January that he was ready to sit down at the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, according to him, the time for such talks has not yet come.

Earlier, Politico reported, citing sources, that European Union countries are discussing the possibility of appointing a special envoy for negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement, who would engage in dialogue with the Russian side on behalf of the bloc. Finnish President Alexander Stubb has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the role.