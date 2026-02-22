BERLIN, February 22. /TASS/. Co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Alice Weidel stated that peace in Europe is possible only in cooperation with Russia and called the current approach to relations with Moscow erroneous.

She has landed sharp criticism regarding the foreign policy rhetoric voiced by the current German government as part of the CDU/CSU and SPD bloc.

"I have no clue which course the federal government of Germany pursues, but it is definitely not a peaceful one," she said. "As an Alternative for Germany, we want harmonious relations with our neighbors and with our European partners. And that's what we stand for."

Weidel stressed that the Gernam political party of Alternative for Germany strives to reach mutual understanding with its partners.

"We seek a dialogue, an exchange of opinions, and a certain level of communication both with the United States and Russia," she continued. "It is because that peace in Europe is possible only with Russia, not without it"

"That is why we have always considered the current approach to relations with Russia to be erroneous," Weidel added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that President Vladimir Putin has never refused from direct contacts and if German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron want this, all they have to do is just call.

Trilateral talks on Ukraine involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17 and 18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, on the second about two. Head of the Russian delegation presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky described the negotiations as difficult, but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will be held soon.

The first round was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, followed by the second round on February 4-5.