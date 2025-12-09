Turkey tries to ensure non-proliferation of Ukrainian conflict in Black Sea — minister

ISTANBUL, December 9. /TASS/. Turkey is making active efforts to stop the conflict in Ukraine from spreading to the Black Sea basin and strictly adheres to the Montreux Convention, which regulates navigation in the strait, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told parliament as broadcast on X.

"Recent events in our exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea (attacks on tankers - TASS) have created risks for shipping, life and property, as well as for environmental safety in the region and, unfortunately, proved once again how well-founded our warnings were from the very beginning of the Ukrainian conflict. We are in contact with all sides to prevent the war from spreading to the entire Black Sea basin. We will continue to strictly observe the Montreux Convention, which is the guarantor of balance and stability in the region," Fidan said.

Turkey has repeatedly said that it strictly adheres to the 1936 convention and closed the Bosporus and Dardanelles to the passage of warships of the countries participating in the conflict and non-coastal countries in accordance with its 19th article to prevent further escalation of tension in the Black Sea basin.

Fidan also said that his country has been supporting efforts to resolve the conflict since the very beginning.

"We have played an important role in peace efforts through holding of [three rounds of] direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. Against the background of recent dynamic events aimed at finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict, we maintain close contact and interaction with all parties," he said.

Earlier, Fidan said Turkey is ready to take on the role of the organizer of peace talks on Ukraine.