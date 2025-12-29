MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Kiev launched 91 unmanned aerial vehicles at the state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region overnight to December 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced. He stated that Moscow will respond to the attack.

TASS has compiled the main facts of the incident.

About the attack and its aftermath

- Ukraine attacked the state residence of the Russian President in the Novgorod Region in the early hours of December 29 using 91 unmanned aerial vehicles.

- All unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.

- There were no reports of casualties or damage following the Ukrainian drone attack.

- Moscow will not leave Kiev's attack unanswered.

- The targets and timing of Russia's retaliatory strike following the attack on Putin's state residence have been determined.

Russia's negotiating position

- Russia does not intend to withdraw from the negotiating process following the Ukrainian armed forces' attack on the presidential residence.

- Moscow notes that this action was carried out by Kiev amid intensive negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

- Russia's negotiating position will be reviewed given the Kiev regime's terrorist actions.