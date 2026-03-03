US marines fire at protesters storming consulate in Karachi — Reuters

LONDON, March 3. /TASS/. US Marine Corps personnel, guarding the American consulate in Pakistan’s Karachi, fired at protesters who were trying to storm the building during a spontaneous demonstration on Sunday, Reuters reported citing US officials.

It was previously reported that 10 protesters died and 40 were hospitalized following the attack on the diplomatic post. Reuters sources note that it remains unclear whether the US marines caused any deaths or injuries, as well as whether private security guards and police officers opened fire.

According to the news agency, the officials’ comments were the first confirmation from the US side that marines were involved in the shooting at protesters. The use of weapons indicates how seriously the diplomatic mission staff viewed the security threat during the unrest. The incident could sharply escalate the situation in the country, Reuters added.

A video circulating online reportedly shows the incident at the consulate. In it, one of the protesters is seen firing in the direction of the diplomatic mission, presumably with a firearm, while sounds of return fire can be heard from inside the compound. Local police confirmed to the agency that the return fire came from the territory of the diplomatic mission. The Pentagon and the Department of State did not respond to the agency's inquiries.

At least 25 people were killed during protests against the US and Israeli military operation against Iran on March 1 in Pakistan. In response to the unrest, Pakistani authorities imposed a curfew in a number of regions.