Strait of Hormuz closure to cause major upheaval in fertilizer market — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russian President’s Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev believes that closing the Strait of Hormuz would lead to major disruptions in the global fertilizer and agricultural markets.

Citing statistical data, Dmitriev said that a significant share of global flows of key components for fertilizer production passes through this route. In particular, about 44% of global sulfur trade, around 31% of urea, 18% of ammonia, and 15% of phosphates are linked to logistics through this region.

"The fertilizer and therefore agriculture markets are heavily affected by the Strait of Hormuz," Dmitriev wrote on his page on the social network X.

He stressed that possible disruptions to shipping in the strait’s waters could have significant consequences for commodity markets and put pressure on the global agricultural sector.