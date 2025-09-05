SVETOGORSK /Leningrad Region/, September 5. /TASS/. Finland, Norway, and Poland are stepping up their military presence near Russia's territory, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Unfortunately, our neighbors, namely the Baltic states, Finland, Norway, and Poland, are stepping up military activity near our territory," he told reporters.

The politician noted that he had just visited the border with Finland, where walls, barriers, and other structures are being built at full speed, if not military activity. "Such infrastructure is also suitable for the deployment of military units," he stated.