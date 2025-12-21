US Representative Luna says not supporting money allocation to Kiev

NEW YORK, December 21. /TASS/. US Representative Anna Paulina Luna said that she is not going to support allocation of any funding for Ukraine.

"We've sent millions and millions of tax dollars over there, and you know what they're doing? They're laundering the money. That's exactly what happened. I'm proud to report I never voted for a single dollar to go to Ukraine," she said at the press conference of the Turning Point USA public organization streamed by RSBN media company. "And I still won't vote for that," Luna added.