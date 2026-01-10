Air defenses down 33 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in seven hours

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 33 Ukrainian drones over the Russian regions in seven hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles between 9 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (6 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. GMT): ten drones over the territory of the Rostov Region, seven drones over the waters of the Caspian Sea, four drones over the territory of the Volgograd Region, four drones over the territory of the Astrakhan Region, three drones over the territory of the Republic of Kalmykia, three drones over the territory of the Krasnodar Region, and two drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.