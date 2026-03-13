EU diplomacy chief sees US president using hostile tactics to divide Europe

LONDON, March 13. /TASS/. The United States is seeking to divide European governments, which wield less power individually, said Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"What I think is actually important for everybody to understand is that the US has been very clear that they want to divide Europe. They don’t like the European Union," the EU foreign policy chief told The Financial Times in an interview, adding that Washington’s approach mirrored tactics used by the EU’s "adversaries."

In addition, she acknowledged that Brussels and Washington have a "very complicated relationship." Kallas noted that EU countries currently disagree on how to respond to US policy. All members of the bloc need to unite to "deal with [US President Donald] Trump" together.

She also stated that the EU has "room for both appeasing Trump and reducing dependency on the US." According to her, it is necessary to continue purchasing what Europe cannot produce itself, while at the same time investing in its own defense industry so as "not to put all the eggs in the same basket."

The updated US National Security Strategy published on December 5 raised concerns that Europe will undergo a radical transformation in 20 years and will be on the verge of destruction as a civilization due to the subversive policies of the EU leadership and other supranational structures. In this regard, the US administration expressed doubts that some European countries would have the economic and military capabilities to remain reliable allies of Washington.