MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Mobilization in Ukraine is currently being conducted based on the income level of citizens, which is unthinkable in the 21st century, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated at a briefing.

"Persons whose monthly earnings exceed 2.5 times the minimum wage, that is, those who receive more than $500, are not subject to mobilization [in Ukraine]," the diplomat said. "It twists you up just to hear that, it just boggles the mind."

"It turns out that based on the criterion of earnings, prosperity, that is, poverty or wealth, they are entered into the register as critically important workers. If you earn a little more, you seem to be granted a deferment in Ukraine, while those who earn less than this amount, who do not meet the financial criteria, are obliged to fight. For the preservation of what? Only [Vladimir] Zelensky’s corrupt dealings and the geopolitical interests of those involved with him in all these schemes," Zakharova explained.

The diplomat emphasized that "these are the worst global practices," unthinkable for the 21st century.