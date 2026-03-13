Pakistan launches new airstrikes on Afghanistan, killing four

ISLAMABAD, March 13. /TASS/. Pakistan’s armed forces delivered another wave of strikes on Afghanistan, TOLO News television reported, citing Afghan Government Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

According to him, facilities in Kabul as well as in Kandahar, Paktia and Paktika provinces came under attack, causing civilian casualties. Among other targets, a fuel depot belonging to Kam Air airline outside Kandahar Airport was hit.

The attack on the Afghan capital city left four people killed and 15 others injured, The Times of India reported, citing Kabul police. Residential buildings in the city were damaged, Kabul Police Spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

On the evening of February 26, fighting resumed on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Kabul said it was conducting a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif declared that his country and the Taliban-led Afghan government are now engaged in an open armed conflict.