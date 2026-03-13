{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

European Council to discuss Iran, Ukraine on March 19 — Costa

The situation in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank is also on the agenda

BRUSSELS, March 13. /TASS/. European Council President Antonio Costa is convoking a meeting of the heads of the EU states and governments on March 19 to discuss the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"Dear colleagues, I would like to invite you to our March European Council, that will take place on 19 March," an invitation letter reads. "We will <…> discuss the situation in Iran and the [Middle Eastern] region."

Other issues on the agenda include the situation in Ukraine, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Among those invited are UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, and Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
Question of lifting anti-Russian sanctions raised during Japan’s ruling party meeting
Muneo Suzuki noted that Japan could use its geographical advantage to replace oil and gas supplies from the Middle East
Read more
Iran threatens Israel with imminent destruction
The destruction of the Zionist regime and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the territory of Palestine, in which all religions and denominations will be represented, is near, the Iranian army said
Read more
Kamikaze drones successfully used in Russia’s special operation in Ukraine — defense firm
The KUB and Lancet drones are quite quick, quiet, easy to use, capable of covering a distance of tens of kilometers and feature high accuracy," Rostec said
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.63% to 2,872.08 points, while the RTS Index added 0.6% to 1,144.3 points
Read more
India receives large LNG batches every day — Petroleum Minister
India has sufficient gas production and supply arrangements to sustain this position even in the event of a prolonged conflict, Hardeep Singh Puri said
Read more
Russian troops pound Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,325 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
US lifts sanctions on Russian oil loaded on vessels before March 12 — Treasury Department
The license allows transactions with Russian fuel before April 11
Read more
Vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz must adhere to wartime laws — Iranian armed forces
The Iranian Armed Forces headquarters noted that this will allow the ships to avoid accidental shelling
Read more
Middle East conflict triggers largest oil supply disruption in global history — IEA
The International Energy Agency noted that producers and consumers worldwide are already feeling the impact of the crisis
Read more
Iranian General Staff says US refueling aircraft was downed over western Iraq
The Central Command of the US armed forces said that the plane had been lost not due to hostile fire or friendly fire
Read more
Russia's permanent OPCW rep suggests West falsified Navalny results
The prolonged presence of the biomaterials of Navalny's on the territory of one of the Western countries could have precipitated the deliberate introduction of synthetic epibatidine into their composition to falsify the results of the analysis
Read more
Tretiak re-elected as president of Russian Ice Hockey Federation
Vladislav Tretiak has been at the helm of the national ice hockey federation since 2006
Read more
US distorts facts claiming that Tehran enriched uranium to 60% — envoy to UN
Amir-Saeid Iravani says Washington "ignores the real root of the situation"
Read more
TotalEnergies halts oil, gas production in Qatar, Iraq and on UAE shelf
Onshore oil production in the UAE "is not affected by the conflict, as it is exported through the Fujairah terminal," TotalEnergies said
Read more
US prepares provocations to accuse Russia of using tactical nuclear weapons
According to Chief of Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Force Igor Kirillov, the plan is a reaction to Russia’s success in the special operation
Read more
Iranian cyberattack disables Israel’s railway system — Iranian news agency
According to the report, all of the railway stations are "not safe until further notice"
Read more
Iraqi radical groups say they carried out over 30 attacks on US sites in past day
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says the armed groups used drones and missiles for the strikes
Read more
Six French citizens wounded in drone attack in northern Iraq — TV
The incident occurred during a strike on a base of a Kurdish militia group
Read more
Brent prices soaring on ICE — market data
Brent prices gained 10.19% to $101.35 a barrel
Read more
Russia’s Provod fiber-optic drones effectively deployed in special military op zone
The drones are equipped with coils of 25, 30, and 36 kilometers
Read more
Breakthrough innovations, new threats to humanity: Medvedev's statements
According to the Russian politician, modern technological progress is unprecedented in its speed, and humanity was not prepared for such rapid changes
Read more
Iraqi tankers can cross Strait of Hormuz — Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad
Two tankers were attacked in the Iraqi waters a day before the statement
Read more
Russia says formulates proposals on Iranian settlement, contacts underway
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refrained from elaborating on it
Read more
Romania requests US waiver to restart Lukoil refinery
According to the country’s Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan, the refinery accounts for "approximately 21% of Romania's total refining capacity"
Read more
Urals oil prices gain $17.35 per barrel amid conflict in the Middle East — IEA
According to the International Energy Agency, the discount to the North Sea Dated oil blend remained almost the same
Read more
Russian tech firm develops new long-range loitering munition
The new drone features high speed and maneuverability that allow it to use different flight paths to bypass enemy air defenses
Read more
Kiev's use of chemicals, West's anti-Russian campaign: statements by envoy to OPCW
The actions of the US and Israel constitute a serious violation of Iran's sovereignty, the UN Charter, and international law, Vladimir Tarabrin pointed out
Read more
Conflict in Iran to become 'beginning of end' for United Nations — Iranian MFA
Esmaeil Baghaei said this organization failed to take the correct position regarding the aggression against Iran
Read more
FACTBOX: Liberation of Kursk Region territories during special military operation
Since the beginning of the special military operation in February 2022, border areas of the Kursk Region, as well as the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and the city of Kurchatov, have repeatedly come under shelling and drone attacks
Read more
Iranian football team still welcome in US for 2026 FIFA World Cup, says Trump
The US president still added that he does not believe "it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety"
Read more
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
The second-generation Ratnik gear kits will be procured for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy
Read more
Attacker of Michigan synagogue shot dead — media
One of the guards was wounded, his life is not in danger
Read more
Western plans for nuclear weapons for Kiev 'aggressive, stupid' — Russian MFA
Adversaries in Western Europe are effectively losing the last remnants of their self-preservation instinct, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Strike on school in Iran demonstrates danger of military AI use — FT
According to the report, combat is never as pristine as the technology is designed to be
Read more
Russia’s nuclear-powered submarine Kazan conducts missile-firing exercise in Barents Sea
The Northern Fleet reported that, according to live recording data, the Oniks missile’s warhead hit the sea target
Read more
Chukotka universal nuclear-powered icebreaker to be floated in St. Petersburg November 6
Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers are the largest and most powerful icebreaking vessels in the world
Read more
At least 33 wounded in strike on residential building in north Israel — Ynet
A projectile damaged several houses in the community of Zarzir
Read more
US is reshaping energy landscape to suit its own needs — Russian MFA
The United States of America is essentially bankrupt, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
US sees no evidence of Russia helping Iran — envoy to NATO
Matthew Whitaker mentioned an earlier conversation where "the Russians" told Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff they were not "participating with the Iranians"
Read more
Serbia has no plans to join NATO, will remain neutral — president
Aleksandar Vucic says Serbia, NATO maintain "consistent relations"
Read more
Russia, China oppose holding UNSC meeting to discuss Sanctions Committee report on Iran
During the procedural vote, 11 Security Council members voted in favor
Read more
Military camp in southern Baghdad comes under attack — portal
According to the source, the facility was struck from the air, and plumes of smoke rose into the sky
Read more
Passenger flow of RF’s aviation companies to grow to 63-64 million
In 2010, Russian aviation companies served 56.9 million passengers
Read more
Ukrainian aircraft used for Bryansk strikes may have taken off from Odessa region
The Ukrainian military launched a missile strike on Bryansk on March 10
Read more
Press review: Could Iran mine Strait of Hormuz and war riles American public
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 12th
Read more
Czech President rules out purchase of Russian energy resources
Petr Pavel said that Prague reduced its dependence on Russian energy sources
Read more
Ukrainian drones strike Russian regions, spark oil depot fire, 80 downed
No casualties were reported
Read more
Trucks with Russian medicines for Iran cross Azerbaijani-Iranian border — agency
According to it, after appropriate procedures the passage of vehicles with medicines sent through the Astara border checkpoint was ensured
Read more
US may form international coalition for vessels in Strait of Hormuz — Bessent
The US treasury secretary refuted information that Iran had allegedly mined the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
FACTBOX: Iran's new supreme leader injured, over 1,800 dead in Mideast conflict escalation
At least 12,500 people have been injured in Iran, Lebanon, and Israel since the escalation of the Middle East conflict began
Read more
Trump says US can destroy Iran's electric power network in one hour
"It'll be almost impossible for them to rebuild their country," the US president said
Read more
Iranian embassy in Vienna has no information about strikes on 'Taleghan' center
According to the Israeli army's press service, the "Taleghan" compound was "utilized by the regime to advance critical capabilities for developing nuclear weapons"
Read more
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility for downing US refueling plane
The representatives for the movement say "suitable weapons" were used for the purpose
Read more
Hungary loses 19 bln euro due to EU sanctions against Russia — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister reminded that the EU has to decide by January 31 whether to prolong the sanctions against Russia imposed over the conflict in Ukraine for another six months
Read more
Russia to hold TV linkup with over 40 countries on Ukraine’s crimes on March 19
Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik says Russia will offer a detailed picture of the Belgorod Region crimes
Read more
West’s 'pro-Ukrainian madness' can’t last forever, Medvedev says
The senior Russian official noted that "the hackneyed, artificially inflated concerns about the fate of the non-existent 'Country 404' will soon be replaced by an awareness of the need to respond to far more serious global challenges and threats"
Read more
Hormuz and US-Israel compensation: statement by new supreme leader of Iran
Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed the deaths of his sister and wife
Read more
Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it attacked another US plane
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq movement says the crew escaped
Read more
Press review: Trump floats sanctions relief as oil soars and Israel's nuclear shadow looms
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 11th
Read more
Russian troops enter Sumy Region in certain border areas — General Staff chief
Russian units continue to destroy enemy reserves and expand the security zone, Army General Valery Gerasimov said
Read more
No refugee flow from Middle East yet — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, the environmental damage from the strikes on the oil storages in Tehran and its suburbs has yet to be assessed
Read more
Russian Navy ships, Japanese destroyer carry out joint maneuvering in drills
As part of the joint naval maneuvers in the Arabian Sea, the Russian Navy guard ship and the Japanese destroyer freed a vessel notionally seized by pirates, the Baltic Fleet informed
Read more
Gazprom says attack repelled on its TurkStream, Blue Stream pipelines infrastructure
On March 12, 2026, early in the morning, air strikes again targeted the Russkaya and Beregovaya compressor stations
Read more
Zelensky on edge hearing what was discussed in Putin-Trump call — expert
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that, amid the conflict in the Middle East, Vladimir Zelensky continues to treat his own people like expendable material
Read more
Russia's Emergencies Ministry delivers humanitarian aid for Iran to Azerbaijan
The medications will be handed over to authorized representatives of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Read more
Vessels may pass through Strait of Hormuz with permission from Iranian Navy — MFA
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran does not want the strait to become unsafe
Read more
Israel, US strike eastern Tehran — agency
No reports about damage or casualties are available at this point
Read more
Iran warns against attacks on its energy infrastructure
A representative of Khatam al-Anbiya, the central headquarters of the Iranian army, says that otherwise Iran would destroy all oil and gas infrastructure of interest to the US in the region
Read more
Ukraine’s refusal to discuss Druzhba condition with Hungarian experts absurd — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister asked the head of the delegation, Deputy Energy Minister of Hungary Gabor Czepek, to continue seeking after a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian QEnergy Ministry and inspect some infrastructural facilities of the pipeline
Read more
Central African Republic seeks to host Russian base — official
Fidel Ngouandika said that the existing infrastructure in Berengo permits the deployment of up to 10,000 servicemen
Read more
One DPR civilian wounded in Ukrainian attacks in past day
Two houses were damaged as a result of the attack
Read more
West should think long and hard why Ukraine is begging it for nukes — Russian diplomat
"In fact, one gets the impression that European elites have no ability at all to think strategically," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian alpine skier Voronchikhina wins silver at 2026 Paralympics in Giant Slalom
The Russian athlete clocked an aggregate time of 2 minutes 25.26 seconds following her two runs to secure the silver medal
Read more
Mobilization in Ukraine carried out via methods unthinkable in 21st century — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that "these are the worst global practices"
Read more
Kiev brings Colombian mercenaries to Ukraine under construction job cover — document
Evidence was found on the phone of Colombian mercenary Jose Luis Pocheco Navarra
Read more
Northern Sea Route is good alternative to Suez Canal — Russian transport minister
Andrey Nikitin said the Northern Sea Route turns out to be even quicker
Read more
Tehran to leave neighbors alone if US banned from using their territory for strikes — MFA
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that Iran has no hostile intentions towards the peoples and countries of the region
Read more
US de-facto admitted that Russian oil crucial for market stability — presidential envoy
Kirill Dmitriev says that the abolishment of restrictions concerns about 100 million barrels of Russian oil
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about newest Ukrainian attack on TurkStream infrastructure
The Russian Defense Ministry specified that no damage was caused to the facility
Read more
Turkey did not use Russia’s S-400 missile systems to repel Iran attacks — ministry
According to the statement, the most suitable defense element is determined by considering the rules of engagement and the current operational situation
Read more
Russia’s small anti-submarine ship conducts live fire exercises in Baltic Sea
The crew of the Kabardino-Balkaria ship laid defensive minefields in designated areas using dummy bottom and moored mines
Read more
During talks, Iran proposed formally sealing its refusal from nuclear ambitions — minister
Abbas Araghchi says Washington turned down the proposal
Read more
Almost 60 wounded in missile attack on northern Israel — newspaper
A building was damaged. Bomb squads are working in the area
Read more
Iran's 37th wave of attacks on Israel, US facilities most powerful since start of war — TV
According to the TV channel, the duration of several attacks carried out using missiles and drones was at least three hours
Read more
Russia dissatisfied with UNSC approval of Bahrain's Middle East resolution — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also criticized the Bahraini authors for refusing to incorporate any of Russia’s or China’s proposed amendments, describing the draft as unbalanced
Read more
Arms control is collapsing, as evidenced by strike on Iran — expert
Nelson Wong said the global order no longer reflects the complex reality of the modern world
Read more
US 'confession' on HIMARS, calls for settlement: latest on war in Middle East
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that "nobody should complain" if Iran’s missiles destroy the launchers
Read more
US Navy refuses requests for military escorts through Strait of Hormuz — agency
According to the sources, the US Navy says the risk of attacks is too high
Read more
Iranian diplomat blames US for navigation problems in Strait of Hormuz
Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani says that Iran is fully committed to the law of the sea
Read more
Russian MFA highlights Iran's right to self-defense
Maria Zakharova stressed that it was crucial for all parties involved in the current conflict in the Middle East to exercise common sense and restraint
Read more
Tanker freight rates via Strait of Hormuz jump 600% — IEA
Approximately 98% of oil exported via the strait is transported on Very Large Crude Carriers
Read more
Israel comes under new missile fire from Iran during Netanyahu’s press conference
Air raid sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area
Read more
Israel attacks Hezbollah command centers in Beirut, southern Lebanon
According to the Israeli military, the facilities were used "to advance terror attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians"
Read more
Kiev set to escalate and takes out its anger for defeats on civilians — Zakharova
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that the Ukrainian army’s attacks on civilians "demonstrate an obvious intention to escalate the conflict on the part of" Ukraine
Read more
European Council to discuss Iran, Ukraine on March 19 — Costa
The situation in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank is also on the agenda
Read more
Israel destroys one of Hezbollah financial network offices in Beirut
According to the source, there is no information about the dead or injured
Read more
Central Iranian city of Arak bombed — TV
No information on damage or casualties is available so far
Read more
US makes money on high oil prices but Iran issue is more important — Trump
Donald Trump said the United States is the largest oil producer in the world
Read more
US not going to give carveouts for Russian oil — energy secretary
According to Chris Wright, the US administration is "focused on results"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian court hands sentences to Crocus City Hall attackers, accomplices
The court confiscated the apartment and the car that the accomplices had provided to the attackers
Read more
Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 79.07 rubles for March 13
The official euro rate was reduced by 54.85 kopecks to 91.3893 rubles
Read more