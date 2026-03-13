European Council to discuss Iran, Ukraine on March 19 — Costa

BRUSSELS, March 13. /TASS/. European Council President Antonio Costa is convoking a meeting of the heads of the EU states and governments on March 19 to discuss the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"Dear colleagues, I would like to invite you to our March European Council, that will take place on 19 March," an invitation letter reads. "We will <…> discuss the situation in Iran and the [Middle Eastern] region."

Other issues on the agenda include the situation in Ukraine, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Among those invited are UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, and Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis.