During talks, Iran proposed formally sealing its refusal from nuclear ambitions — minister

DOHA, March 13. /TASS/. During talks with the United States, Iran proposed to formally seal its refusal to develop nuclear weapons, but Washington turned down the proposal, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Iran's proposal to ensure NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS was dismissed because US counterparts didn't grasp the technical details," he wrote on the X social network.

The third round of negotiations between the United States and Iran was held in Geneva on Thursday, mediated by Oman. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the US side - by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner. US and Iranian technical teams were to begin consultations at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Organization in Vienna on March 2.

The fatwa (religious injunction) of the supreme leader of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which bans the production of nuclear weapons, has been in force in Iran since 2003. Iran has repeatedly said it has no intention of creating an atomic bomb.