Judges’ scoring at 2026 Olympics figure skating events was transparent, fair — ISU

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Scores handed by judges at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in figure skating competitions were completely transparent and fair, the press office of the International Skating Union (ISU) said in a statement to TASS on Wednesday.

Russian figure skaters Pyotr Gumennik and Adelia Petrosyan competed under a neutral status at the 2026 Olympics, which concluded last week, and both finished in the 6th place in the men’s singles and women’s singles respectively.

"Scores are averaged across the remaining judges, and technical elements are reviewed and verified by a technical panel to ensure consistency with the rules," the statement from the ISU reads. "Furthermore, an Officials’ Assessment Committee (OAC) further evaluates performance to ensure the integrity and quality of Figure Skating competitions."

"In addition, judges undergo regular training to maintain a high standard of scoring accuracy. The International Skating Union has full confidence in the scores given and remains completely committed to fairness and transparency in all competitions," according to the ISU.

Gumennik told TASS earlier in the month that his joy from performing at the 2026 Olympic Games was overshadowed by the disappointment from judges' scoring.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games took place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes competed under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.

Russia’s Nikita Filippov won the silver medal in the Men’s Ski Mountaineering Sprint event, and it was the first and the only medal at the 2026 Olympics for the team of athletes competing under a neutral status.