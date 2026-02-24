SIMFEROPOL, February 24. /TASS/. Providing the Ukrainian armed forces with Western weapons cannot address the problem of Kiev’s heavy losses during the special military operation, member of the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament), retired Major General Leonid Ivlev told TASS.

Earlier, TASS, based on published data from the Russian Defense Ministry, calculated that the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces since the beginning of the special military operation have exceeded 1.5 million killed and wounded. Since the beginning of 2026, Kiev has already lost about 65,000 personnel. Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Ukrainian army lost a total of 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 116,804 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,835 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, and 1,671 multiple rocket launchers.

"Full-fledged supply of vaunted Western European weapons, equipment, and provisions cannot prevent the Ukrainian armed forces’ heavy losses. For example, during World War II, the United States fought in three theaters—the Pacific, Mediterranean, and Europe. The Pentagon’s losses in killed and wounded over the four years of the war were 1.5 times less than those of the Ukrainian armed forces," Ivlev said.