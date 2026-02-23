US to withdraw its troops from Syria within one month — TV

BEIRUT, February 23. /TASS/. The US-led coalition will completely withdraw its troops from Syria within a month, Syria TV reported, citing a government source in Damascus.

"US troops are leaving the Qasrak military support base in the northeast of the country," the source said. "Their number does not exceed 1,000 and their withdrawal will be over within 20-30 days." According to the source, convoys with military personnel and combat vehicles are moved to neighboring Iraq.

The Qasrak base is located 45 kilometers from the city of Tell Tamer in the Kurdish-populated Hasakah governorate. It was the coalition’s largest military facility in Syria. Earlier, coalition troops left the Kharab al-Jir airbase and the al-Shaddadi training camp in the south of the governorate.

On February 12, the Western coalition withdrew its troops from the Al-Tanf base at the junction of the borders of Syria, Iraq, and Jordan, which made it possible to control of the strategic Damascus-Baghdad highway.

Most of military bases were established by the Western coalition in 2014 to combat the terrorist group Islamic State (outlawed in Russia).