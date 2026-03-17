EU-US relations once again on brink of collapse over Middle East situation — newspaper

BRUSSELS, March 17. /TASS/. The EU and US are on the brink of a deep crisis due to contradictions over security in the Strait of Hormuz, Politico reported, citing European diplomats.

According to the newspaper, EU foreign ministers who gathered in Brussels on March 16 practically unanimously opposed the US’ request to participate in ensuring maritime navigation safety. They noted that EU countries are not willing to endanger their vessels and troops if the US administration itself is not prepared to do so. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that countries importing oil through the Strait of Hormuz must help ensure the safety of maritime navigation by sending military vessels there.

On March 16, Trump said that, given their allies' unwillingness to help the US restore unlimited passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Washington would have to approach ensuring their safety more rationally. The US leader emphasized that several countries had disappointed him greatly. He did not list these countries but hinted that they are NATO allies.