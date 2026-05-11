Pakistan would like to join BRICS — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Pakistan would like to become a full member of BRICS and is counting on broad support for its candidacy within the group, Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told TASS in an interview.

"Pakistan is a natural partner for BRICS. Only one country opposes Pakistan’s accession to BRICS. No other country objects to Pakistan joining BRICS. Pakistan is a member of the SCO. India is too. Therefore, Pakistan can and should be a member of BRICS. All other countries, with the exception of India, have expressed a firm desire to see Pakistan as a member," the diplomat said.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan’s accession to BRICS "would benefit the organization greatly." "Russia has always supported this. China supports this. South Africa supports this. Brazil supports this," the ambassador noted.