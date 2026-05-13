MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the assembly, storage and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,060 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,060 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 210 troops and 16 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 150 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 70 troops and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 310 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 270 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 50 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes Ukraine’s Kraken unit in Kharkov Region

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck manpower and equipment of five Ukrainian army brigades and the Kraken nationalist formation in the Kharkov Region in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade, a National Guard brigade and the Kraken nationalist formation [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Ryasnoye, Volokhovka, Bely Kolodez and Vilcha in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units "improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Bachevsk and Zapselye in the Sumy Region," the ministry reported. .

In all, the Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel and 16 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Podliman, Shiykovka, Druzhelyubovka and Novy Mir in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman and Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and five field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and two UK-made 155mm Braveheart motorized artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 70 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 70 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Piskunovka, Nikolayevka, Artyoma, Yurkovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Khimik and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 70 personnel, seven motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 310 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Zolotoi Kolodez, Belitskoye, Priyut, Dobropolye, Torskoye and Kucherov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopodgornoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 310 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Prosyanaya and Dobropasovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Lesnoye, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Lyubitskoye, Charivnoye and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 270 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Zaporozhets and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 50 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 18 motor vehicles and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 572 Ukrainian UAVs, three smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 572 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Neptune long-range missile and 572 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 145,568 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,279 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,718 multiple rocket launchers, 34,897 field artillery guns and mortars and 61,482 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.