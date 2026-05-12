Putin plans to hold meeting on economic issues soon

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon hold a meeting on economic issues. He announced this at a meeting with Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov in the Kremlin.

"We are planning our traditional meeting on economic issues soon," the head of state noted before listening to the minister's report.

"Before that, I just wanted to meet with you and hear your assessments, to exchange opinions on the situation," Putin added.

The President reviewed the country's macroeconomic indicators in detail. Putin was particularly interested in real disposable incomes of Russians. The head of state noted that, in all likelihood, wages in Russia will rise due to a labor shortage.