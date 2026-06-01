Putin, Pashinyan discuss Armenia's EAEU status in full — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. In a telephone conversation on Monday, Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan talked about all aspects of Yerevan's membership in the EAEU, including the statement made by the leaders of four member nations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"It was discussed as a whole," he replied when asked if the statement of the four leaders was discussed. "The discussion took place as continuation of the agenda that was on the Supreme [Eurasian Economic] Commission in Astana."