ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, June 1. /TASS/. Attacks, including psychological ones, on the employees and infrastructure of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), could have "long-term radiation consequences" for a large area if personnel begin to make mistakes under enemy pressure, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS.

"Ultimately, we will initially end up violating the plant’s operating regime. Then this will begin to turn into a violation of some parameters. And ultimately, this could lead to an event that will have long-term radiation consequences not only for this city but also for a wider area," Chernichuk said.

However, the Zaporozhye NPP director emphasized that despite all attempts by the Kiev regime to sow panic among the nuclear power plant’s staff, the personnel continue to work normally and maintain full control of the situation.

Over the past month, Ukrainian forces have significantly intensified shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP area and its satellite city of Energodar. On May 31, the Ukrainian armed forces again struck the transport shop of the Zaporozhye NPP. Six buses and two Gazel vehicles were destroyed. There were no casualties among the personnel. The plant emphasized that attacks on buses transporting plant employees within the city had been recorded numerous times previously. They noted that this creates additional risks to the stable operation of the nuclear power plant and poses a threat to the safety of employees. On the same day, the enemy attacked a maternity hospital, a boxing school, residential buildings, gas stations, and the Energodar administration building.

On May 30, a Ukrainian fiber-optic combat drone struck the nuclear power plant’s Unit 6 turbine hall. The damage was documented by a team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The attack site is located just meters from the reactor.