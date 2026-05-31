Ukrainian army's strikes on ZNPP’s transport shop affect stable operation of power plant

MELITOPOL, May 31. /TASS/. Attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the transport workshop of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are affecting the stable operation of the nuclear power plant and putting its employees at risk, the power plant said in a statement.

The ZNPP reported earlier that the Ukrainian army had struck the transport workshop of the power plant, with no personnel injured.

"Such actions (the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on the transport workshop - TASS) create additional risks for ensuring the stable operation of the nuclear power plant, hinder the normal operations of the enterprise, and pose a threat to the safety of employees," according to the statement posted on Max.