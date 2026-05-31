Death toll from bus accident in Turkey up to eight, including 9-month-old child — TV

ISTANBUL, May 31. /TASS/. The death toll in a bus accident in Turkey’s southern Denizli province has risen to eight, with 33 people injured, the TGRT Haber TV channel reported.

Earlier reports said seven people died and 30 were injured.

According to local authorities cited by the TV channel, the dead included a 9-month-old child and a Kyrgyz citizen.

The bus was traveling from Izmir to Antalya. The accident occurred on the Denizli-Aydin highway near the Saraykoy settlement where the bus crashed into a road barrier and burst into flames.

Ambulances, rescue teams, and firefighters were quickly dispatched to the scene of the accident. The injured were taken to local hospitals. Police are investigating the cause and circumstances of the incident.