Hezbollah launches 100 rockets, drones at northern Israel — portal

BEIRUT, May 30. /TASS/. The Shiite militia Hezbollah launched rockets at settlements in northern Israel for the first time since the ceasefire came into effect on April 17, the news portal Naharnet reported.

According to the portal, Islamic Resistance fighters launched at least 100 rockets and drones at Israeli territory, most of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. Air raid sirens sounded in 60 settlements.

Rocket salvos targeted the major cities of Karmiel and Nahariya in the Western Galilee, and the city of Kiryat Shmona in the Upper Galilee was hit several times.