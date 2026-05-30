Israel braces for possible shelling as its troops advance in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, May 30. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned of the possibility of shelling on Israeli territory due to troop advances during operations against the Shiite organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF is preparing for the possibility of fire from Lebanon, specifically toward northern Israel, following the advancement of IDF operations in southern Lebanon, and in accordance with the situational assessment," the IDF press service said in a statement.

The IDF noted that "as of now, there is no change in Home Front Command guidelines," but called on Israelis to "remain vigilant, act responsibly while continuing to adhere to the Home Front Command’s protective guidelines."

On May 29, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a working visit to the Lebanese-Israeli border, announced that Israeli army units in southern Lebanon had crossed the Litani River in several areas and were already operating north of it. He stated that Israeli forces were achieving "very impressive results" in these areas.

Since April 17, a formal ceasefire has been in effect between Hezbollah and Israel, but the two sides have continued to regularly exchange isolated strikes in border areas along the Lebanese-Israeli border. On May 25, Netanyahu announced that he had ordered an intensification of strikes against Hezbollah targets in response to increased drone attacks on Israeli territory.