Iran demands immediate return of $12 bln to continue negotiations — agency

TEHRAN, May 29. /TASS/. The return of $12 billion from Iran’s immobilized assets is Tehran’s vital precondition for continuation of dialogue with the United States, the Fars news agency wrote citing sources.

"The most important part of the agreement, which [US President Donald] Trump failed to mention, is the immediate return of $12 billion from Iran’s frozen assets," the agency quoted a source as saying. "In line with the text of the agreement, this sum must be paid immediately, and until the payment is made, Iran will not enter further talks."

Trump said he planned to make the final decision on the future of a potential deal with Iran during a meeting with his advisers later in the day. In his words, the majority of provisions of a draft US-Iranian memorandum of understanding have already been agreed.