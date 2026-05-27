FACTBOX: What is known about Russian gas supplies to Armenia

TASS-FACTBOX. On May 27, 2026, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow has notified the Armenian Foreign Ministry about the potential denunciation of the intergovernmental agreement on gas, oil products, and diamond supplies should Yerevan join the European Union. According to the agreement signed between Armenia and Russia in 2013, Russia supplies Armenia with gas, oil products, and rough diamonds free of export duties and on preferential terms related to domestic consumption.

Supply routes

The Russian-Armenian joint-stock company Gazprom Armenia, established in December 1997 (100% owned by Gazprom), is the monopoly seller of natural gas on the republic's domestic market. Gas is delivered to Armenia via Georgia via the North Caucasus-Transcaucasia gas pipeline, which was commissioned in 1988.

Besides Russia, Armenia also receives natural gas from Iran. However, all deliveries from Iran via the Tabriz-Meghri pipeline are carried out under the "gas for electricity" agreement signed in 2004 and are used primarily for power generation for Iran. Armenia retains any surplus gas within the agreed-upon rules (usually about a third of total production).

Contract with Gazprom

On December 2, 2013, Gazprom and Gazprom Armenia signed a contract for the supply of Russian gas to the republic from 2014 to 2018 (up to 2.5 billion cubic meters annually).

At the same time, intergovernmental agreements were signed on cooperation in the supply of natural gas, petroleum products, and rough diamonds to Armenia, as well as on pricing procedures for Russian gas supplies to Armenia.

According to the document on gas pricing, the cost of fuel was reduced from $270 to $189 per 1,000 cubic meters (due to the abolition of the 30% duty).

On September 7, 2015, Russia’s Energy Ministry and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Armenia signed a protocol amending the agreement on pricing procedures for natural gas supplies to the republic. The document established a reduction in the base price for Russian gas supplied to Armenia from $189 to $165 per 1,000 cubic meters.

In early 2016, Armenia asked Russia to reduce the price of supplied gas. On April 7, 2016, an addendum to the contract between Gazprom Export and Gazprom Armenia for 2014-2018 was signed. The gas price for the republic was reduced from $165 to $150.

As of January 1, 2019, the price of Russian gas for Armenia increased again to $165 per 1,000 cubic meters. In 2022, Moscow and Yerevan signed an additional intergovernmental agreement on gas, according to which the base price of Russian gas will remain unchanged until the end of July 2032 - $165 per 1,000 cubic meters, but the price calculation will take into account the quality of the supplied fuel - its calorific value (heating value).

In April 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Armenia receives gas at a price of $177.5 per 1,000 cubic meters. For comparison, as of the end of May 2026, market prices for gas in the European Union are approximately $550 per 1,000 cubic meters.

In 2022, Russia supplied Armenia with approximately 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas. In 2023 and 2024 it delivered 2.4 bcm a year and in 2025 gas supplies totaled 2.3 bcm.