Persian Gulf countries running out of interceptor missiles - Bloomberg

NEW YORK, March 31. /TASS/. The Persian Gulf countries have used up about 2,400 interceptor missiles since February 28, nearly all their reserves before the escalation in the Middle East, Bloomberg reported.

According to the agency, Iran has fired almost 1,200 ballistic missiles and 4,000 Shahed drones at the Gulf states since the start of the war. Over the past weekend alone, up to 40 launches per day were recorded - twice the daily average.

The vast majority of spent interceptors are Patriot PAC-3 and GEM-T missiles, of which the Gulf states had less than 2,800 before the war, Bloomberg says.