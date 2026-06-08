Israeli army announces end of large-scale strike on Iran

TEL AVIV, June 8. /TASS/. Israel has completed "a large-scale strike" on Iran, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

According to the Israeli military, dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets targeted "strategic defense systems."

Israel claims that the systems were partially destroyed in the previous round of confrontation in March and April but have since been reestablished in various parts of Iran. "The strike led to the dismantling of these systems," the statement reads.

Late on June 7, Iran launched missiles at northern Israel, which the Israeli army claimed were intercepted. The attack took place after an Israeli strike on a Hezbollah facility outside Beirut earlier in the day. According to the Jewish state, the strike came in retaliation for Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel. Iran’s authorities had warned they would retaliate against Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital. Israel conducted a retaliatory strike on Iran in the early hours of June 8, and Iran once again attacked targets in Israel in the morning.