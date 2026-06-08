International businesses continue operating in Russia despite sanctions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. International businesses continue operating in the Russian market despite sanctions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman made the comment while discussing the success of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), held on June 3-6.

"The forum has long stood firmly on its feet as an international event, one that is awaited not only in our country, but also by international investors and international businesses, which, as we have long acknowledged, despite all the illegal sanctions, largely continue to remain present in our market," Peskov said.

He noted that Russia remains interested in attracting foreign investment. "This was also discussed both in the president’s speech and during the panel discussion that took place. And, of course, all business representatives are showing genuine interest in the forum," the Kremlin spokesman added.