Ukraine's attack on Iranian ship done at Israeli behest to drag Europe into war — Araghchi

TEHRAN, July 26. /TASS/. Ukraine attacked an Iranian merchant ship in the Caspian Sea at Israel's behest in order to drag Europe into a war in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Zelensky has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor. A blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war," he wrote on X.

The Iranian foreign ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine has struck an Iranian merchant ship in the Caspian Sea, leaving one of its crew members dead.