Russian top brass uploads clip of cutting-edge Okhotnik flat-nozzle drone being rolled out

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry uploaded a video clip showing the roll-out of the latest version of the S-70 ‘Okhotnik’ (‘Hunter’) stealth heavy strike drone furnished with a unique flat nozzle thruster.

The video footage shows that the new nozzle has made the drone’s fuselage flatter to cut its signature for enemy radars substantially.

The clip aired on TV channels shows that the nozzle has typical slanted cutouts on both sides to blur the thruster’s heat trace and deflect enemy heat-seeking missiles.

Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov earlier said that the latest version of the Okhotnik heavy strike drone was distinguished by its engine’s flat nozzle that had cut its radar signature substantially.

The Motor Design Bureau of the Ufa Motor-Building Production Association (part of the United Engine Corporation), which designed the drone’s thruster and nozzle, earlier reported that the Okhotnik’s latest version outfitted with a new flat nozzle thruster produced by a 3D printer would reduce the drone’s signature for enemy heat-seeking missiles.

The S-70 ‘Okhotnik’ drone developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau features stealth technology and the flying wing design (it lacks a tail), which diminishes its radar signature. According to the data of open sources, the drone has a take-off weight of 20 tonnes and can accelerate to roughly 1,000 km/h. The drone’s serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin from 2024.

The Okhotnik heavy attack drone performed its debut flight on August 3, 2019. The flight lasted over 20 minutes under an operator’s control. On September 27, 2019, the Okhotnik performed a flight together with a Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet. The drone maneuvered in the air in automated mode at an altitude of around 1,600 meters and its flight lasted over 30 minutes.