MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Western sanctions have heightened interest in business networking among business representatives at major international events in Russia, such as the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and the Russian Economic Week, Russian Presidential Aide and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said.

"We have long noted that Western sanctions only serve to increase interest in business communication among representative of the business community, as executives and company representatives can meet with their counterparts from more than 100 countries around the world at industry events," he told TASS ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum due to be held in Vladivostok on September 1 through 4.

The main theme of the 2026 forum is "Developing the Far East for the Benefit of Its People." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government.

TASS is the forum’s general media partner.